Pay-outs show farm income protection works

Andrew Trotter, Latevo, says farm income protection insurance will be critical in Aussie ag in years to come.

THE CHIEF executive of a farm income protection business said the pay-outs made by his business to growers highlighted how multi-peril farm insurance could strengthen Aussie farmers’ resilience to climate risk.

Andrew Trotter, Latevo, said his company had paid out over $6.5 million in claims to a number of growers before New Year.

RELATED: Income protection gains support

“It shows how you can strategically use insurance to underpin your business so you have something to fall back on in the event of a year like this one, which was a terrible drought for many down the east coast,” Mr Trotter said.

He said farm protection insurance had to play a critical role in Australian agriculture into the future given our variable and semi-arid climate.

“For me, farm protection products of the various types are the only way agriculture can move forward in this country,” he said.

He said prices, often cited by the production sector as a reason they did not take out income protection of some sort, were reasonable.

“They can get it for the price of a summer spray, so I don’t buy the claims it is too expensive.”

Mr Trotter said, contrary to many opinions, he did not feel largescale government intervention was necessary to getting liquidity into the farm income protection sector.

“To make the job work I’d just like to see government nudge policies to change the behaviour, to get the whole cultural approach to risk to adjust.”

He pointed to news GrainCorp may be planning to use an insurance system to protect against catastrophic events, such as this year where deliveries into its network are to date just 14 per cent of the 2016-17 season, showed big business was looking at managing climate risk through insurance.

“To mitigate climate change and variability insurance is the way forward, and this applies to farmers as well as agribusiness.”