Business as usual for Moulamein Co-op

THE CHAIRMAN of the Moulamein Grain Co-operative has told farmers in north-western Victoria and southern NSW that the company was back on track after a tumultuous end to 2018.

Peter Kaylock conceded it had been a difficult few months for the co-operative, which managed five storage sites across NSW and Victoria, along with running its own grain marketing business.

However, he said following a restructure of staffing it was back to business as usual.

“There were a few things we had to work out and there was a bit of change in the staff structure but we’d like to get the message out that the business is completely healthy,” Mr Kaylock said.

The Moulamein Grain Co-operative runs its own site at Moulamein and Burraboi, NSWalong with providing management services for the operation of sites at Nandaly, Berriwillock and Landsborough West in Victoria for local co-operatives, although it is understood the Berriwillock Co-op is considering selling its facility.

Across the sites in total the Moulamein team has managed around 300,000 tonnes of capacity, making it a serious player in bulk handling in the eastern Mallee and western Riverina.

The original Moulamein co-op was set up in 2001, in response to farmer concern about bulk handling options in the area.

Berriwillock’s co-op was established in 2008, Nandaly in 2009 and Landsborough West in 2015.