Ballarat young ewes sizzle to $358

Tenterfield’s iconic Isla sold | Video
The Jeffrey family's iconic Tenterfield property Isla has sold following a tender process conducted by Ray White Rural.
Condamine Gems to be auctioned
Condamine properties Wongalea, Ramona and Topwater will be auctioned by Kevin Graham Consulting on February 14.
Santa overwhelmed with orders for rain | Grain Brokers Australia
While Australian growers are hoping Santa will bring some rain, Argentina is copping a bucketing.
Omaroo asking $1.825 million
Pittsworth property Omaroo has been listed at $1.825 million after being put to auction by Ray White Rural.
Riverslea passed in for $6m
Surat property Riverslea has been passed in for $6 million at a Ray White Rural auction in Brisbane today.