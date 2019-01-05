Live Ex underpins strong Mortlake result Margaret and John Hallyburton, with daughter Emma were awarded the best presented ribbon for a yard of their Boirado Angus heifers. They also donated two steers raising $2560 for the Dolly's Dream foundation.

Bob Howarth and Vicki Jones, Mortlake, sold a draft of their Correlup Angus weaners.

SGL principal Heath Templeton and Tom Waldron, Coleraine purchased EU-accredited steers for feedlot backgrounding.

Hugh and Karen Cameron, with son Damien, his wife Lucy and boys Ben and Duncan offered their Athone Angus steer calves in the Mortlake sale.

Maddie Steel and her brother Jack Steel were happy sellers of their family's Penrith Nominee Angus weaners from Winchlesea.

Auctioneer Craig Pertzel and the Elders Kerr & Co team call the action at the Mortlake sale.

Peter Winds, Garvoc bought Angus steer calves offered by Geoff Gellert, Willaura

Landmark International buyer, Frank Glenane purchased 620 steers for an overseas live export order.

On one of the worst heat days imaginable Marcus and Julia Winter-Cooke have never seen their Murndale Hereford calves look so comfortable in a saleyards after making move to the WVLX Mortlake after selling in Hamilton for what seems like an eternity. Tweet Facebook of

A strong haul of 620 steers by live exporter, Landmark International, has underpinned a better than expected result at the first annual weaner sale held at the WVLX Mortlake saleyards.



Offering a penning for 1800 steers and 600 heifers, the live export order operated on a reasonably broad range of weights that varied from 260 kilogram live up to a maximum of about 350kg and included both Angus and Hereford breeds.



Across the day the shipper stumped up bids ranging from 294 to 326c/kg for an average buy of about 315c/kg liveweight.

While the Live Ex order was clearly the most dominant operator several other eager players consigned considerable numbers west to the SA border region and north to western Riverina feedlots.



Local backgrounder competition was also supportive especially on lines of EU-accredited stock that were retained to that system.



WVLX agents president Glenn Judd said the good spread of buyers appeared happy to purchase stock in large numbers.



The market top of 326c/kg he said was paid for a pen of 104 of Henry and Kath Cameron’s Athlone Angus steers, 341kg, which were also judged as the best presented yard of the day.

Mr Judd said the market overall was 10c/kg or $30-$40 a head dearer than agents had expected.



“The weights of the calves this year were heavier than was anticipated due to consistent rains late into the season”, Mr Judd said.

“There was also a good turn out of buyers as well as a very large crowd despite the anticipated heat”.



“But fortunately WVLX has a sprinkler system in place to dampen down the cattle as the temperatures rose through the morning to 38-degress. And also lucky that a cool change arrived as the sale was set to commence and this lower temperatures into the mid-20’s range while the sale was conducted” he said.



Other significant sales recorded on the day incuded a yard of 30 Furneaux Pastoral Angus steers, 409kg sold at 305c/kg to Ravenworth Feedlot. A pen of 31 Torbank EU-Angus steers, 416kg, sold at 313c/kg to Princes Royal Feedlotand a yard of 45 JB Howard Angus steers, 348kg, sold at 316c/kg to the Ogilve Group.

The market for heifers, although off the pace of recent events, proved more than satisfactory as prices traded consistently from 240 to 280c/kg.



As a result most sales realised per head rates between $580 to $830 including a 160 head consignment of Angus heifers consigned to the market by John and Margaret Hallyburton, Bookaar.

Their Boiardo heifers were sold from 271 to 280 c/kg and ranged in weight from 280 to 340kg.

Finally, congratulations to Margaret Hallyburton who donated two Angus steers for auction today in order to raise money for ‘Dolly’s Dream’ - the foundation that aims to reduce bullying and its effects.



Well done Margaret!

