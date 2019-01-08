Hamilton heavy steers hold the line Eddie Hiscock, Digby sold his Calcarab draft of Angus steer, 365kg, at 300c/kg

Zoetis representative, Peter FitzGerald presented Mrs Jean Maling with a Dectromax pack for her presented yard of Fiveways Angus steers.

Another large crowd followed the Day-two Hanilton sale.

Stuart Box, from Roma Qld purchased and trucked steers to the familty's Tarwin Lower properties in South Gippsland.

Doug Robertson, Tahara was pleased with his Nangana Angus steer sale.

The Landmark team sells the Fingal Pastoral draft of 80 Angus steers, 309kg for 319c/kg.

Jean Maling's draft of 88 Angus steers, 366kg, made 312c/kg.

The crowd saw several new buyer faces participate in the Day two Elders Landmark All-breeds steer sale.

Injemira Genetics principal, Marc Greening, with bull clients Owen McClure, Beerik and friend, Meg Bell.

The Elders selling team found bidding slow in the opening lane.

Feeder support for heavy steers held a steady line on day two of the Hamilton weaner series.



In an all breeds steer sale of 2775 conducted by Elders and Landmark, the Angus portion of the heavy steer penning averaged of 305c/kg compared to the previous day’s 306c/kg average while trading in a similar price range of 298 to 312-cents.



The demand for light black steers however was not as robust as the day-earlier as prices averaged 8-10c/kg easier. The major buyer of the lighter black steers was the live export trade which claimed another 650 head.



However the order on the day being managed by different personal the intent for numbers appeared far less aggressive than the previous day and, indeed, the vigor displayed in the early morning Casterton where the order claimed 40 percent of the market.



Among the leading sales within the black steer yarding was a pen of EU-accredited Sandy Creek Angus, 448kg that made 312c/kg to realize $1397 a head.



Doug Robertson’s Nagana Angus steers, 424kg, was bid to 302c/kg returning $1230 a head while Koala Park sold 20 Angus steers, 412kg, at 309c/kg or $1279 a head.



Mrs Jean Maling’s Fiveways Angus steers, 406kg was awarded the best presented on the day. These made 307c/kg or $1246 a head while the best per kilogram black steers made 330c/kg, a price paid for CD & MJ Wrights Bassano-blood Danbre Banks steers, 291kg.

Hamilton sales are renowned for their quality white-faced offerings and the cattle this year have presented as good as ever - Sam Savin, Landmark auctioneer

A highlight of the Tuesday sale was the outstanding display of Hereford lines many of which carried EU-accreditation. With repeat buying from interstate is place best sales were made to a top of 317c/kg with the majority sold from 280 to 306c/kw.

Auctioneer, Sam Savin, Landmark said genetics and EU-accreditation played a significant role in the repeat buyer demand for the Hereford line up.



“Hamilton sales are renowned for their quality white-faced offerings and the cattle this year have presented as good as ever” he said.



Claiming the honors as the highest per head Hereford pen was the Inverall draft of Yarram Park-blood steers by John and Elizabeth Craig. The Inverall pen, 391kg realized $1212 a head while the Beaton family’s Giant Rock Partnership and Inverall shared a 317c/kg top of the white-faced steers.

A smallest selection of Shorthorn and coloured Euro-breeds were also penned.These were mostly sold from 280 to 295c/kg to provide opportunity buying towards the close of the sale..

The story Hamilton heavy steers hold the line first appeared on Stock & Land.