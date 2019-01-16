This property should be high on the list

HIGHBURY Gold is a small, productive farm 14 kilometres south of Narrogin and adjacent to the town of Highbury.

The property has a long frontage to Great Southern Highway as well as Highbury West Road and several minor roads.

Held by the owners for a relatively short period, the property has been well managed for cropping and grazing.

After the auction of the property, scheduled on Friday, January 18, 2019, the successful bidder can take over a healthy farm where a portion is under canola stubble and has been well cleaned up, making it ready for the 2019 wheat crop to thrive on.

The remainder of the property has been managed for strong pasture production, including the implementation of a clover reseeding program over the past two seasons and recent stocking numbers bare testament to the fertility of the land.

There is a large Bird’s Silos shelter structure set on a level site which is sheltered by bushland.

This could store machinery or portable yards could be set up to conduct sheep husbandry operations under cover.

There should be no concerns about stock straying as the property is well fenced into five paddocks using steel posts and Ringlock, which is generally in good condition and suitable for holding sheep.

While there is good stock water available from dams on the property, there is also an unequipped bore and two scheme water connections to provide ample water for livestock or spraying.

Farmers and investors should note that although Highbury Gold will be auctioned on January 2018 as one parcel, the property consists of five lots and its proximity to town, easy road access and proliferation of good house sites would also make it easy to break up into five separate lifestyle blocks.

Price: Auction Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Highbury Hall at 11am

Location: Highbury

Area: 258ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689

