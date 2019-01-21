Samara offered with pasture bonus | Video

INNER Darling Downs property Samara is on the market, to be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Pittsworth on February 15.

Located 20 minutes north of Millmerran and about an hour from Toowoomba, the 966 hectare (2386 acre) property is well recognised as a grass factory, developed with improved pastures.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Samara.

The owners have undertaken an extensive bio-solids fertiliser program with tremendous results over recent years.

Improved pastures include Rhodes grass, creeping blue grass, button grass, Gatton panic and silk sorghum.

A near new solar equipped bore supplies a tank, which reticulates water to troughs and the cottage. There are also nine dams and the seasonal Willis Creek on the property.

Samara covers 966 hectares and is located 20 minutes north of Millmerran in the Kurrowah district.

A near new exclusion boundary fence has been installed enabling controlled grazing and making the property suitable for both cattle and sheep.

There are six main and three holding paddocks. All have good access to the steel cattle yards, which feature a Warwick hydraulic crush fitted with permanent weigh bars, a concrete floor in race from the drafting pound, and an loading race.

Improvements include a three bedroom cottage with a carport, a machinery shed, and a 50 tonne Webster silo with aerator.

Samara is ideally located for Darling Downs for feedlots and markets.

The property is described as having an abundant grass coverage, with the added bonus of exclusion boundary fencing.

The property is being offered with immediate access for 350 head.

Samara will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Pittsworth on February 15.

The property in the Kurrowah district can also be viewed online on Domain.com.au – code: 2014879557.

Contact Joe Mildren, 0409 617 476, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural Pittsworth.

