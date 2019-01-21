Mundagai to be auctioned on Feb 22

MUNDAGAI, a Moonie district property which has played an integral role in the growth of Hopgood Charolais, is on the market. Located 52km from Moonie and 109km from Dalby, the 1947 hectare (4812 acres) freehold property will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on February 22.



Hopgood Charolais was founded by Michael and Susan Hopgood in 1995. After many years of breeding prime stock, Mark Hopgood, the youngest of their three children, joined the operation.

In 2017, the family moved the stud to Mundagai where they have continued to grow and drive the family business. Sadly, Michael passed away in 2018 and as he wished, Susan and Mark will continue to focus on breeding some of the best bulls in the market.

Mark Hopgood said it was time for Hopgood Charolais to take the next step forward and take the stud north to where their main market had always been.

“The decision to sell Mundagai has not been an easy one, but it is important that the stud moves to where the market is," Mark said. “We are excited to hand over the reins and are looking forward to bringing 50 more bulls to Clermont in July 2019.”



The country consists of brigalow and belah soils with stands of blue grass, bambatsi and buffel grass. There is a small portion of lighter loamy country along the Weir River. An excellent PMAV is locked in.

The property is divided into 16 main paddocks and six holding paddocks. Some 607ha is currently cultivated for fodder crops. A total of 1618ha of country could be cultivated.

The property is described as exceptionally well watered by three bores. Water from two bores is pumped through about 9km of 50mm poly pipe line to tanks and troughs. In addition, there are six dams.

There is a new set of steel cattle yards with vet crush and scales, four-way draft, and side loading facilities. There is also a second set of old wooden cattle yards near the homestead.

Improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom timber home set in a well-maintained garden. There is also a three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage, a steel framed machinery shed, vehicle shed, three silos, molasses tank, and a five-stand shearing shed.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, Ray White Rural.

