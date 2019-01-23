Pony Plains heads to auction

WANDOAN property Pony Plains will now be auctioned by Colliers International in Brisbane on March 29.



The 4004ha (9894 acres) cattle property has an estimated carrying capacity of about 2000 adult equivalents and a significant income from gas.



In addition to coal seam gas production wells, the property has the 200 person Pony Plains Village and a water take agreement.

Marketing agent Trenton Hindman said Pony Plains was a strategically located, institutional grade asset offered with a 10 year lease back.

Pony Plains has mostly open grasslands with shade lines. The soils are a mix of loamy duplex types and self-mulching cracking clays.



Most of the property is rated category X on the vegetation map.

Contact Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, or Simon Beirne, 0413 765 098, Colliers International.



Pony Plains covers 4004 hectares.

