Drought hits Sydney – Greens demand water restrictions

As eastern Australia’s drought gets drier, The Greens want level 1 water restrictions imposed to slow the fall of Sydney’s dam levels which are expected to hit 60 per cent this week.



A 60pc level the trigger point for switching on the Sydney Desalination Plant.

The call follows the continued decline in dam levels and forecasts for Sydney’s hottest ever summer.



Minister for Utilities, Don Harwin, admitted in August last year in NSW Parliament that “it would take some time to ramp up the desalination plant to full production”, noting that “the Premier mentioned "eight months".

Greens water spokesperson Justin Field, said “It’s time for water restrictions.



The NSW Government’s voluntary Water Wise Rules were weak and without enforcement and better communication to the public, they are ineffective at improving water efficiency.



With the desal plant still eight months away from being fully operational, it made sense for water restrictions to start now.

“Water restrictions are the cheapest and most effective way to improve efficiency and improve water security for Greater Sydney,” he said.

“Across the state we are seeing more and more examples of the severe effects of drought and climate change, yet this government continues to turn a blind eye to the issue of a changing climate and the pressures that puts on water supply.

“Introducing water restrictions while investing in water efficiency and recycling, storm-water management and reducing leaks will save money in the long term and improve water security.

“Under the Liberal/National Government we have seen leakage rates explode, with the equivalent of 52 Olympic pools being lost every day to leakage across the Sydney Water network.



“Response times for high priority leaks have doubled and water recycling initiatives have been undermined – the government is just not taking water efficiency seriously.

“The Government needs to get real about water.”



He said the NSW Government should be investing the $690 million earmarked for the Warragamba Dam wall raising proposal into improving water efficiency.