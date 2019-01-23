PETA ramps up global wool attack

A PETA poster encouraging consumers to become vegans.

RADICAL animal rights organisation PETA has kicked off 2019 calling on the world to ‘leave the wool industry behind’.



The ramped-up attack comes as the US-based People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it has released 11 exposes of 99 sheep operations on four continents claiming sheep are systemically beaten, kicked, punched, and mutilated in the wool industry.

The vegan organisation, which often uses naked female models to promote its cause, claims to have 6.5 million members and supporters. Hollywood actor Alicia Silverstone is the face of the ‘leave wool behind’ message.

PETA says cruelty has been exposed in Australia in 2013, 2015, and 2017; in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska in 2014 and Utah in 2017. It says it also revealed suffering in Argentina in 2015, Chile in 2016, and in the United Kingdom in 2018.



PETA publicist Michelle Kretzer said it had been repeatedly proven there was no such thing as humane wool.



“We’re taking that message from coast to coast, urging everyone to have compassion for sheep and to stop supporting cruelty by refusing to buy wool,” Ms Kretzer said.

“Instead, we’re asking consumers to choose from the dozens of warm, stylish, cruelty-free materials that are available everywhere and are made from eco-friendly plants and recycled synthetics for which no animal was killed.”

Australia is the world’s largest producer of wool. The US is a significant importer of wool in the form of manufactured garments, particularly from China.

