Greyhound chaperone policy ‘lost them business’

Greyhound Australia’s new policy of having an on-board chaperone for children under the age of 15 has lost them both business and credibility in rural Australia, according to education spokespeople and community leaders.

Since the start of September 2018, the national long distance bus company has ceased offering services to unaccompanied children, saying safety of passengers was the foundation the company was built on.

“There has been a growing number of incidents by which people have not complied with our safety requirements of unaccompanied children using our services which have lead us to making this decision,” the company’s website states.



It said there had been “frequent” instances where a parent or guardian wasn’t at departure or arrival points, and that the prior policy of taking them to the nearest police station had impacted on other passengers using the service.

“We do realise that families around Australia use and even rely on this service and as such we have not made this decision lightly,” it said.

According to Australian Boarding School Association executive director, Richard Stokes, their findings showed more than 100 children had been impacted by the decision in Queensland alone.

“I think Greyhound has lost a lot of business from this,” he said. “They weren’t even vaguely interested in discussions about how it had come about, and other transport operators got the message through that they could help.”

The outcome of the change was first felt in term four of 2018, when federal Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association president, Wendy Hick, said families had had to give up seeing their children more than a few times a year.

“Before this, a lot of children could hop on a bus, come home and help out with feeding stock and see their family.

“A lot of families can’t be off-property at the moment because of drought – they can’t take time out to travel away to see their kids. That’s a big impact on them.”

She said 54 schools around Australia had indicated they had families that had been impacted by the decision, and they had done what they could with buddy arrangements but these didn’t work for all people all the time, and were only for the start and end of terms.

“We’ve had no response at all from Greyhound,” Wendy said. “It would have been nice if we could have had discussions – schools and communities could have nominated safe places for instance.”

A western Queensland community leader who also said he had been stonewalled by Greyhound is Blackall-Tambo Regional Council mayor, Andrew Martin, who said the bus company was breaking faith with a lot of people who had been supporting them for a long time.

“If you really want to put the boot in to people struggling with seven years of drought, deny their children access to education,” he said.



“I’m fighting this because I saw the most terrible injustice for families in the region who have children at school at Rockhampton.

“Their choices now are to fly Rockhampton-Brisbane-Blackall and that’s just out of the question economically, or bus them to Emerald, which only has a connection further west twice a week, or do the seven hour slog over and seven hours back.

“I can’t believe Greyhound’s arrogance at not even trying to find a solution.”

There are eight shires in Queensland without access to secondary schooling, and three more with no year 11 or 12.

One of them, Tambo, Cr Martin’s home town, is in the former group and the closest town with full secondary facilities is Blackall, with no boarding amenity, which means families with secondary school children in his area have no alternative but to school away and be faced with this challenge.

“There are solutions to this – talk to the boarding schools and have a list of numbers to call,” Cr Martin said.

He said any suggestion by Greyhound that it had implemented a chaperone option as part of the booking process, by linking up those 15 and over with minors from the same school was incorrect.

“People seem to be doing it themselves where they can, siblings an obvious pairing,” he said.



“The point is from what I can gather, that GH are telling regulators and others that they have this whole chaperone thing nailed, presumably in the hope the questioner will tick the box and go away.”



Cr Martin has questioned Greyhound’s suitability to receive state government funding as an operator of regulated routes, as a result of their decision regarding minor travel.

“The people I talk to as not only the mayor of a remote shire, but as a normal bloke..are currently certainly keen not to support this company in any way into the future,” he said on a social media post in December.



He had enlisted the help of the Local Government of Queensland, ICPA and ABSA in his quest for the chaperone policy to be relaxed and said he’d spoken to the state transport department and the Premier’s department.

“The message I got from boarding schools was that people had voted with their feet and chosen another way but I really feel for the people with no choice other than to pool cars and drive.”

Wendy Hick said families made decisions on what schools to send their children to based partly on the transport options available to them, and many had now been left high and dry.

“It’s a great imposition for them,” she said.

Greyhound has been approached for a response.

The story Greyhound chaperone policy ‘lost them business’ first appeared on Queensland Country Life.