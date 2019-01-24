THE Mead family is relocating to its newly purchased properties and will auction its Jondaryan property Colmar through Ray White Rural in Dalby on February 21.

Located 44km west of Toowoomba, Colmar covers 355 hectares (878 acres) on five freehold and one leasehold titles. There is a small quarry located on a separate leasehold title.

Colmar is described as a very versatile property with the options to cultivate or run as a mixed farming operation.

Colmar has about 320 hectares of cultivation.

The country consists of slightly undulating black to brown belah, brigalow, box and wilga country, bisected by Doctors Creek.



There is about 320ha of cultivation that has been plated to Buster sorghum and will be included in the sale.



Doctors Creek runs through the property and Oakey Creek forms part of the Southern boundary, providing permanent water for stock. Colmar also has an unequipped stock bore.

The grazing country is fully fenced with the fencing in new to good condition.



Improvements include a machinery shed, a timber storage shed, and three silos.



Colmar will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Dalby on February 21.



Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Ray White Rural Dalby.

The story Jondaryan’s Colmar on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.