Sinister agenda behind Aussie Farms map, Central West farmer says

Central west cattle farmer John Richard is annoyed and concerned after finding out his property is on the Aussie Farms map.

According to Aussie Farms, the interactive map launched this week, is “a comprehensive, interactive map of factory farms, slaughterhouses and other animal exploitation facilities across Australia...”

The map also allows people to “submit information about facilities and upload photos, videos and documents relating to that facility”.

Mr Richard said being on the map is only encouraging unwanted mischief makers.

READ MORE: Farmers call on police for advice



He is concerned what events trespassing may lead to, just as in home invasions that are in the news every day.

“We’ll do our bit to take the Facebook page down, as advocated by farmers’ organisations” Mr Richards said .

“ It’s a sinister agenda behind the nasty website.



“They should more honestly say their full name- Activist Group against Aussie Farms.”

READ ALSO: Feds can’t stop Aussie Farms, states need tougher trespass laws



The farmer said they have nothing to hide and anyone can find them on Google maps, but having their farm on a map that implies intensive farming equates to animal distress, can cause trouble.

“Anyone can find us on Google Earth, but with this link they can click on it easily,” he said.

Farmonline and its associated agricultural mastheads, including The Land, have launched a campaign to drive better protections for farmers and others in the livestock supply chain.

“We’ve got nothing to hide but it’s not the right thing to do, just sneaking around a back door.”

Many farmers are concerned that the map will lead to illegal trespassing on their properties.