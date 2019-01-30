Hostile soils antidote

A dormant volcano resembling an elephant, so-called Mt Elephant, marking where Victoria’s western district begins, dominates the farming landscape – visually and through its ancient larval flow.

Yaloak Estate's David Watson, left, Rob Binks and Ben Inglis have helped develop a series of subsoil amelioration machines. PHOTO: Clarisa Collis

There, on the plains of the Newer Volcanics Province (NVP) covering 15,000km2 of south-west Victoria, the spent lava from Mt Elephant and another 400 dormant volcanoes has weathered into basalt-derived clay, loam topsoil.

This nutrient-rich volcanic topsoil favours grain growing operations concentrated in a band west of Melbourne to Hamilton. One such operation is Yaloak Estate — a 5500 hectare-farm business comprising seven properties spread across the NVP at Fiskville, Meredith, Kyneton, Ballan, Cobden, Mortlake and Hamilton.

But scratch this fertile surface soil and you hit the same problem confronting many growers across the country - hostile subsoil layers that limit crop yield potential, and cause headaches for the Yaloak Estate team, including farm manager Rob Binks, cropping manager Ben Inglis and farm business consultant David Watson.

The yield constraint dispersive subsoils pose at Yaloak Estate’s Fiskville property were first measured about 13 years ago in Australian Research Council-invested trials run by La Trobe University Associate Professor Peter Sale in 2005.

The trials showed that pelletised Dynamic Lifter® organic fertiliser and lucerne, each applied at a rate of 20 tonnes per hectare deep in the sodosol soil lifted wheat yields by 60 per cent.

Associate Professor Sale found the yield-lift mainly stemmed from the crop’s ability to take up extra nutrients and moisture from the subsoil where the organic amendments were placed in a 30 to 40 centimetre-deep subsoil layer.

Crop root growth also increased and there was a 50-fold increase in saturated hydraulic conductivity or water movement in this subsoil layer.



Farm manager Rob Binks says the research demonstrated to the team that dispersive soils had been robbing the business of more than half its crop yield potential: “The trials showed we were growing our crops only in the topsoil,” Rob says. “Plant roots were concentrated in the soil’s surface layer instead of utilising the entire duplex profile.”

It was these findings that spurred the long-term development of both an intensive subsoil manuring program, and a series of subsoil amelioration machines at Yaloak Estate.

From 2005, they started applying 20t/ha of chicken litter at a soil depth of 30cm to 40cm. Farm business consultant David Watson says they opted to apply chicken litter because it was a more cost-effective option compared with the amendments examined in the trials - Dynamic Lifter® and lucerne pellets.

For the chicken litter applications, they used the same ad hoc approach demonstrated in the trials – a feeder pipe attached to a deep ripper.

To improve on this makeshift set-up, however, they also began to develop a six-metre subsoil amelioration machine, purpose-built for applying the chicken litter, at Fiskville in 2010.

Cropping manager Ben Inglis estimates that subsoil manuring, using the machine developed on-farm, has delivered a 30 per cent yield increase across their grain and forage cropping program over the past eight years.

But during that period, Yaloak Estate’s subsoil nutrition program and the machinery customised for its application have been continually fine-tuned.

For example, the initial application of chicken manure has “evolved” into a cocktail of applied ameliorants. It currently contains roughly 50 per cent chicken litter, 30 per cent green compost waste, 15 per cent gypsum and five per cent biosolids or treated sewage waste.

In formulating this mix in December 2017, Rob says the range of soil amendments now applied to the subsoil was shaped, in part, by the rising cost of chicken litter sourced from Meredith, Lethbridge and Anakie.

He says chicken litter prices have nearly doubled from about $7 to $12 a cubic metre in the past 10 years. And putting this price increase into perspective, the business’s expenditure on 10,000 tonnes or 25,000m3 of the organic manure applied to 500ha was about $288,000 in 2015.

Trial guidance

Also guiding Rob’s decision to apply varied soil amendments, effectively reducing reliance on chicken litter, were other on-farm research findings — GRDC-invested subsoil amelioration trials at Penshurst, near the business’s Hamilton property, and at Derrinallum, near its Mortlake and Cobden properties.

These trials by La Trobe University and Agriculture Victoria (then Victorian Department of Environment and Primary Industries) examined the effects of a suite of subsoil amendments.

The four-year study from 2009 to 2012 looked at the impacts where chicken litter, gypsum and coarse sand, as well as Dynamic Lifter® and lucerne pellets, were placed deep in the soil using Yaloak Estate’s 6m-subsoil amelioration machine.

These soil amendments were applied at different rates in 2009 and crop benefits were measured over four consecutive seasons.

The trials found that chicken litter was the most productive and profitable subsoil ameliorant option. Applied at a rate of 20t/ha, the organic manure increased wheat yields by 2t/ha to 5t/ha.

Dr Renick Peries says yield gains were greater in seasons with dry finishes because crops could extract more plant-available water from the subsoil where chicken litter was applied.

For example, plant-available water in the 40cm to 100cm subsoil layer more than doubled from 60mm to 138mm after subsoil manuring at one of the trial sites.

The research also showed investment in a subsoil application of chicken litter annually returned more than $500/ha at Penshurst and $400/ha at Derrinallum over a four-year period. Returns were lower at Derrinallum due to waterlogging and crop failure in the second season after the manure was applied.



Rob says the findings ratified the Yaloak team’s decision to use chicken litter for subsoil manuring, which pre-dated the four-year trial.

But more importantly, it gave them the confidence to experiment with applying other cost-effective amendment options that could be added to their chicken litter program: green compost, biosolids and gypsum.

Machinery design evolution

The team’s shift from applying only chicken litter to a new blend of amendments has also influenced the design evolution of the machinery custom-built for subsoil manuring.

For instance, the 6m-subsoil amelioration machine they started building in their Fiskville workshop in 2010, and refined over a five-year period, was recently upgraded to an 8m-machine.

In the interim period before the 6m-machine was replaced, however, the team purpose-built another 2m-subsoil amelioration machine – used for on-farm trial work – to put the 8m-design to the test, and improve its operational efficiency, especially amendment delivery.

David Watson says the resulting new machine, manufactured by Dunstan Farmers Engineering in 2015 is faster, more robust and better designed for applying heavy ameliorants, such as green compost and biosolids, than its predecessor.

Continued Page 11