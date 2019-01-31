FARMHUB, a single, straightforward place for farmers to find out what drought assistance is available to them has been launched.

The new online resource was launched today bringing together information on drought support available for individual farmers.

Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud said FarmHub brings together the services of the Commonwealth, states, councils and charities.

“This will tell farmers what assistance is available for them without any mucking around,” Mr Littleproud said.



“It will show what fodder, water, transport and living expense assistance is available at an individual farm, as well as mental and physical health services.”

The resource has been verified by the National Farmers Federation.

Mr Littleproud also launched a National Drought Map to help coordinate the drought response and so governments, business and communities can make informed decisions.

“The National Drought Map is a clear and precise picture of conditions and the drought response across Australia,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This will help us to be flexible and responsive to the drought when conditions change.

“It has information such as rainfall, soil moisture, available government assistance, numbers of farm businesses, agricultural regions and employment by industries.”

CLICK HERE to see the National Drought Map.

The story Online resource for drought assistance launched first appeared on Queensland Country Life.