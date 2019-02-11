Wyoming plantation delivers cash flow | Video

AN opportunity to secure 373 hectares (922 acres) of ready to harvest forest, a recently upgraded and overhauled sawmill, and quality grazing country 6km south of Niangala, NSW, has emerged.

Wyoming Plantation and Sawmill comprises of about 160ha of remaining radiata pine plantation planted in 1979-80 and about 67ha of native hardwood forest.

Marketing agent Jim Guilfoyle,Colliers International, said an improved pasture program had seen the property running 130 cattle plus calves in the current dry season.

“This is a unique opportunity for the purchaser to walk in to the operation with a mature plantation ready to harvest, an operating sawmill and grazing operation,” Mr Guilfoyle said.



Wyoming is located in the heart of the scenic, high rainfall area of NSW's Northern Tablelands region.

“This asset is generating cash flow from day one and providing a long term revenue from both timber and grazing.”



Mr Guilfoyle said the Niangala area was known as prime cattle country, boasting about a 1000mm average annual rainfall.



“After the timber has been harvested, cleared areas have been planted to improved pastures,” he said.



“The internal fencing is in good condition and the dams supply adequate water to stock.”



Wyoming Plantation and Sawmill is for sale on a on a walk in, walk out basis through an expressions of interest process closing on March 7.

Contact Jim Guilfoyle, 0407 705 733, or Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Tim Altschwager, 0408 814 699, Colliers International.



