Knowles heads Ray White Rural and Livestock

ADRIAN Knowles, a former real estate agent and corporate business growth specialist, is the new state manager for Ray White Rural and Livestock in Queensland.

Mr Knowles is tasked with driving Ray White Rural’s ambitious growth and productivity plan for Queensland during 2019.

Hailing from Central Queensland, he has a strong auction background from his time in Ray White’s corporate team.

Mr Knowles’ focus will be on the growth of the company’s network through sustainable recruitment, the auction process and property marketing, as well as business processes and technology implementation.

“There’s never been a tougher time on the land due to the oppressive drought so I am here to lend support,” Mr Knowles said.



“I will help our owners work on their business but I won’t work in it, as such.

“I also have ambitious plans to help our owners with their recruitment and business growth. I will also be a consistent face that our owners can rely on.”

Ray White Rural and Livestock chief executive officer Stephen Nell said the appointment was a critical investment in people at an important time in the company’s growth.

“This year is our 25th year of operation and with over 100 offices and over $1.6 billion in sales annually, we are ensuring our members have the best resources to run strong local businesses,” Mr Nell said.

“Adrian Knowles brings more than a decade of sales experience coupled with change management, business growth, recruitment and training expertise.”

Ray White Rural Queensland has almost 60 businesses across Queensland.

The Ray White Rural and Livestock corporate team includes chairman Paul White, Queensland general manager Bruce Douglas, business development executive Jez McNamara; national digital lead Bella Pulj, head of innovation Lyndsey Douglas, Victoria state manager Jason Hellyer, NSW state manager Stewart Gordon, national livestock manager Bruce Birch, national administrator Sarah Emms, head of rural marketing Graham Lowe and the chairman’s executive assistant Cathy Campbell.

