Critics silenced by being transparent

NOT BALANCED: Macro Meats managing director Ray Borda believes the Aussie Farms site should be taken down as it suggests that anybody that deals in livestock is cruel and underhanded.

THE website set up by Aussie Farms, which alleges to ‘force transparency on an industry dependent on secrecy’ is nothing but mischievous, unprofessional and biased, according to Macro Meats managing director Ray Borda.

“The site implies that anyone in the livestock industry, be it eggs, sheep, cattle or even kangaroos, is hiding or has poor animal welfare, which is just not the case,” the South Australian based kangaroo processor said.



“The business locations they have put in aren’t even accurate. They have us located at Winton, when we don’t even have an office in Queensland.

“It also encourages people to trespass onto properties to gain ‘evidence’, which worries us as to what type of extremist might plan to trespass here.



“Aussies should be able to promote their beliefs, but most of the site is about attracting donations.



“The site should be taken down because it is of no use. Nothing good can come of it.”

Mr Borda said if people want to see how a livestock operation or processor functioned, then all it took was a phone call.

“We’re completely transparent here,” he said.



“We host schools, veterinary colleges, chefs, even opponents of our industry, we invite them here to see first-hand what we do, we have nothing to hide.”

Mr Borda was concerned vigilante actions could hinder progress of an industry that is vitally important.

“Kangaroo numbers are at prolific levels, putting many pastoral areas under financial strain, and our business helps reduce that grazing pressure,” he said.



