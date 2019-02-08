Collaboration will shape the future of Australian agrifood tech

EvokeAG is just days away from selling-out.



Ticket sales have outstripped all expectations and I believe the phenomenal response represents the keen interest and support for evolving technologies within the region.

The diversity of the agricultural climate in Australia and the innovations being pioneered to grow the sector, is rapidly capturing the attention of international investors and innovators.

They can see the unique opportunity to create another epicentre for agrifood tech outside of already prospering hubs in North America, Europe, New Zealand, Asia and Israel.

The EvokeAG program has been 12 months in the making and brings together people who are passionate about agriculture to discover new ways to harness technology and boost profitability.

More than 100 international and national speakers, including scientists, researchers, farmers and innovators, will discuss developments in agriculture, and shed light on what future generations will eat and how their food will be produced.

Themed “Food, Farm, Future”, the event has attracted interest from all corners of the globe with delegates travelling from Uganda, Chile, Senegal, India, Israel, USA, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom to name a few.

It will position Australia’s, New Zealand’s and the Asia Pacific’s agrifood tech industries on the global stage and make it easy for the rest of the world to see our best of the best.

EvokeAG is also a unique opportunity for the agrifood tech sector to have the conversations required to mature our innovation ecosystem and take the industry to new heights.

We can consider what it is that we can do in Australia that no one else can, how best to grow the sector and expedite technology outcomes.

It will be a place where, through collaboration, new ideas can spread across the country and we can create a culture of support around the people developing the technology and solutions that will allow us to produce more food and fibre.

So, if you’re interested in agriculture or technology, whether you’re an entrepreneur, a farmer, an investor, a producer, a startup, working in agribusiness, in finance, in IT or just have a great idea; make sure you mark your diary for February 19-20 and come along to EvokeAG in Melbourne.

Nine/Australian Community Media is a sponsor of EvokeAG 2019.

