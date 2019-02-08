Unique Exmoor Station on the market

Located at Bloomsbury just south of Airlie Beach, the 7012 hectare (17,327 acre) property is being sold to finalise the estate of Bruno Giaiotti.

The productive cattle property with 14km of sprawling coastal frontage, is said to have plenty of scope for subdivision, development or land banking. The property is in four freehold titles and is also close to the Bruce Highway.

THE unique Queensland coastal cattle property Exmoor Station is on the market.

Exmoor is being offered by Landmark Harcourts through an expressions of interest closing on April 18.

Marketing agent Gary Johns, Landmark Harcourts, said Exmoor’s size, scale and beach frontage made it one of the most unique properties in Queensland.

Of particular interest is the entire property has been cleared, giving the Exmoor almost unlimited potential, he said.



“A third of the property consists of improved pastures, with most of the balance a mix of native and improved native pastures,” Mr Johns said.

“While Exmoor has historically run cattle – at one point more than 4000 head – the reliable water and convenient location would also be suitable for cane production, irrigation, tree crops or other livestock uses such as breeding, backgrounding or fattening.”

Exmoor has many practical improvements including two large machinery sheds, a workshop area, timber and steel yards with crush, calf cradle, dip and ramp, a molasses tank, horse yards and saddle shed. The property has 14 main paddocks as well as smaller paddocks.

There are also two homes. The main home is a four-bedroom two-story residence set in well maintained lawns and gardens. There is a cold room and butcher shop area in the lower part of the building. Exmoor also has a second lowset three-bedroom home.

Contact Gary Johns, 0427 241 250, Landmark Harcourts.

