Cherry Tree Farms auction on March 27

PHIL and Bettina Lynn are selling their Glen Innes, NSW, property Cherry Tree Farms.

Owned by the Lynn family since 1954, the property has successfully fattened cattle and sheep, used as the depot for the families Ausgoat business.

Cherry Tree Farms will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Glen Innes on March 27.

The property has grown a range of summer and winter cereal, legume and fodder crops including organic spelt wheat.

Cherry Tree Farms is also the largest subdividable land holding adjacent to Glen Innes.

Phil Lynn, Cherry Tree Farms, Glen Innes, NSW.

With an area of about 230 hectares (568 acres) the property is zoned for a five lot subdivision, each with a dwelling entitlement.

Located 5km from Glen Innes, Cherry Tree Farms is a picturesque property located in a sheltered valley with basalt soils. 90 per cent arable and 75pc currently certified as organic.

This well watered property features a bore which is reticulated throughout the property in addition to the spring fed Rocky Ponds creek and dams.

Improvements include two machinery sheds, farm office, aerated silos with 100 tonne capacity, two stand woolshed, sheep and cattleyards with all weather B-double access.



Marketing agent Geoff Hayes, Ray White Rural, said it was the first time the property has been offered for sale in 54 years.



“Cherry Tree Farms presents the astute buyer a rare opportunity to secure this outstanding property which offers immediate cash flow with the 56ha soybean crop passing to the new owner,” he said.

Contact Geoff Hayes, 0429 201 120, Ray White Rural.



