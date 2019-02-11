Record land price set for Roma district

Record land price set for Roma district


A new record of $1478/acre has been set for land values in the Roma district.

A NEW record for Roma district land values has been set with the sale of the property Sylvia Downs. The versatile 226 hectare (558 acre) property sold for a stunning $3650/ha ($1478/acre).

Offered by Adam and Lisa Kingston and auctioned by Ray White Rural, the freehold title located 15km south west of Roma sold under the hammer for $825,000, after bidding opened at $500,000. The buyer was adjoining landholder Kerry Sheahan.

The country is described as highly productive belah/coolabah black soils with about 200ha of cultivation. The Kingstons have been growing grain crops along with fodder crops for hay. 

Improvements include a two bedroom home, 12x15m shed, and hard stands for two more sheds and silos.

The marketing of Sylvia Downs was handled by Rob Wildermuth from Ray White Rural.

