Dried grape growers hold confident outlook

DRIED grape crops are set to be harvested and growers are confident of a strong season.

Dried Fruits Australia has estimated a yield of about 17,000 tonnes, similar to that of last year.

DFA chairman, Mark King, said dry and warm weather conditions forecast for the primary growing region of Sunraysia would help producers deliver a high-quality crop.

“The sultana crop naturally fluctuates from year to year, while new high yielding varieties like Sunmuscat, Sunglo and Carina currants are more consistent and look really promising this year," Mr King said.

“We had an exceptional 2018 season, and if we don’t get any rain or more really high temperatures, the industry can look forward to another great year.”



Mr King encouraged growers to commence summer pruning if their fruit was almost ripe.

“Don’t wait to start cutting because you could lose out in the long run,” he said.

“If you start too late in the season, there is a greater chance of rain and fruit will dry more slowly, it will be of lower quality, and dehydration costs will be higher.”

Mr King said it was vital for growers to be aware of when summer pruning should finish and drying should begin for each variety on their property.

“The ideal time to finish cutting Carina currants and sultana varieties is the end of February, and the end of the first week of March for Sunmuscat and Sunglo,” he said.

“Under normal harvest conditions, these dates give growers the best chance of successfully drying their fruit sufficiently for harvest and in the most economically viable way.”

