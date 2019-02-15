THE quality Bowenville-Dalby farming aggregation Birrageela is up for grabs, to be sold through an expressions of interest process being conducted by Fitzsimmons Real Estate in Dalby.

Located 20km from Dalby on the Warrego Highway, the well located aggregation features excellent self mulching cultivation, irrigation, and quality infrastructure.

Birrageela covers 1348 hectares (3331 acres). There is 118ha of flood irrigation country on Oakey Creek, 180ha of overhead irrigation, and 925ha of dryland cultivation.

Birrageela features a 940m Zimmatic centre feed lateral move travelling irrigator.

The property has two ring tanks and two flood harvest allocations.

Birrageela features a 2009 built, four bedroom air conditioned house with ensuite off the main bedroom, open plan living area/kitchen, media room, front deck and side verandah, double garage and tennis court.

The is also a second renovated, four bedroom house with a double garage as well as a three bedroom cottage.

Birrageela has two ring tanks and two flood harvest allocations.

Other improvements include a 50x24m main machinery shed, a lock up workshop shed, four other machinery sheds, and 1285 tonnes of silo storage.

Marketing agent Michael Fitzsimmons said it was rare to find such a large aggregation of adjoining, quality cultivation land.



"The addition of the irrigation and quality infrastructure makes this property a must to inspect," Mr Fitzsimmons said.



"Within a 55km radius, there are two cotton gins, an ethanol bio-refinery, at least six feedlots and the Wellcamp International Airport."

Birrageela is for sale through an expressions of interest process, which closes on March 29.

Contact Michael Fitzsimmons, 0427 621 758, or Aaron Landgren, 0402 455 708, Fitzsimmons Real Estate, Dalby.



The story Birrageela on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.