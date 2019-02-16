Wallumbilla cattle country opportunity

TWO top properties in the Wallumbilla district north east of Roma are set to generate plenty of interest in the run up to their March 29 auction.



Perola Park (1837ha/4538 acres) and Oakwood (1393 hectares/3440 acres) are being offered by Stephen and Ruth Cormack and their son Todd.

Both Oakwood and Perola Park will be auctioned separately by Elders in Roma on March 13.

Vendors Todd Cormack and his mother Ruth at a recent Roma store sale, where the Cormacks sold 102 heavy feeder steers.

Perola Park

Located 23km north of Wallumbilla, Perola Park is described as highly fertile, developed brigalow, belah, bottletree, kurrajong, wilga country improved with buffel pasture. It runs back to box creek flats including narrow leaf ironbark on boundary ridges.

Most of the property has been stick raked and blade ploughed. Extensive areas have been renovated with a Yeomans plough over the past three summers. An area of regrowth has been treated with pellets.



Perola Park is divided into 11 paddocks with a laneway system. There are a number of holding paddocks around the house as well as an three-pen opportunity feedlot with bunks.

The property features a comfortable four bedroom timber home. Other improvements include two machinery sheds, a hay shed, and two silos.

The homestead complex at Perola Park, Wallumbilla.

The impressive steel cattle yards have an RPM vet crush, Tru Test scales, and Thompson Longhorn calf cradle, and water troughs in four of the yards.

Water is supplied from a bore. There is also a dam in each of the 11 paddocks as well as numerous poly tanks and troughs throughout the property.

Oakwood

Located 30km from Wallumbilla, Oakwood is described as a great mix of developed brigalow, belah, bottletree, kurrajong, and wilga country.

Most of the property has been blade ploughed and has established buffel. There is sweet grazing along the numerous creek systems with green panic running back to lighter box, ironbark and some pine, areas of Rhodes grass.

Country on Oakwood, Wallumbilla.

About 800ha has been blade ploughed. An area of regrowth has been treated with pellets.

Oakwood is divided into six main paddocks with a laneway system as well as a number of smaller holding paddocks. Water is supplied by 10 dams.

The carrying capacity is estimated to be one breeder to 10 acres or one backgrounder to six to seven acres.



A set of timber and portable panel cattle yards situated at the house with vet crush, pound, calf branding cradle and loading ramp.

Improvements include a two bedroom home, and a machinery shed incorporating a workshop.

