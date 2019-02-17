Ballarat steer prices surge Mark Hanrahan and daughter Abby, of Mollingghip, sold 549kg Angus steers to $1610 a head in the opening pens of the sale.

Benn Fraser, Bo Peep sold the best of his family's Fraser Partner Angus steers, 398kg, at $1200.

Marty and Louise Gleeson, Clarendon, were delighted with the sale of their Carrahil Angus yearlings, 446kg, sold at $1380/head.

Patrick McCrohen (manager) and Gerard Belleville sold a draft of 100 Woodlands Angus weaners to a top of $1060 following a tough year at Romsey.

Kate Paterson, Nullavale, kept a close check on prices selling her Angus steers, 355kg, at $1080

Corcoran Parker agents, Leigh McEvoy, Wodonga and Tim McDonald, Wangaratta, were supportive buyers through the drafts of lighter weight weaners.

Chris Roberts, Birregurra and Pat Whelan, HF Richardson, Colac purchased 120 Angus weaners to background for the feedlots.

Brendan Simpson, Springbank sold a pen of his Tiarna Angus weaners, 397kg, at $1210 a head.

Michael White and Tom Madden, TB White and Sons were involved in plenty of the action during the Ballarat steer sale.

Mullane brothers, Laurie and Paul of Navigators each sold Angus steers at $1040 a head during the better than expected steer sale.

Michael White, Gerry White and Lachie Shaw, TB White & Sons kept a lookout as bids flow through Ballarat's annual steer sale.

Bernie Nevins and James Haddrick, H F Richardson were delighted with the result of the Ballarat steer sale.

Bernard Shanahan and Graeme Nicholson, Elders sold the opening pen of weaner steers at $1280 a head for the Darbyshire family, Elmhurst.

Mark Middleton, HF Richardson runs a closer eye over a draft of Angus weaners. Tweet Facebook of

Steer prices have surged well above expectation at Ballarat’s annual steer sale held Friday.



Offering an outstanding quality penning of 3700 grown and weaner steers, prices paid were considered 20 cents a kilograms or $60 to $100 a head higher than expected.



An extra large following of feeder buyers drove the higher demand bidding an average of 290c/kg for heavy grown steer pens, 450-600kg, 296c/kg for feeder lots, 360-450kg and 298c/kg for weaner steers, 280-360kg.



Local and western grass competition was limited due to the dry end of summer conditions where water is increasingly becoming an issue for some.



Nonetheless the inquiry from the more coastal areas and the north east of Victoria, lower South Australia and the Tablelands of NSW proved sufficient for the young weaner pens where in the recent past demand has often labored.



