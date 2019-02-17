Ballarat steer prices surge

Steer prices have surged well above expectation at Ballarat’s annual steer sale held Friday.
Offering an outstanding quality penning of 3700 grown and weaner steers, prices paid were considered 20 cents a kilograms or $60 to $100 a head higher than expected.
An extra large following of feeder buyers drove the higher demand bidding an average of 290c/kg for heavy grown steer pens, 450-600kg, 296c/kg for feeder lots, 360-450kg and 298c/kg for weaner steers, 280-360kg.
Local and western grass competition was limited due to the dry end of summer conditions where water is increasingly becoming an issue for some.
Nonetheless the inquiry from the more coastal areas and the north east of Victoria, lower South Australia and the Tablelands of NSW proved sufficient for the young weaner pens where in the recent past demand has often labored.
