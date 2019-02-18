Central West’s most expensive homes in 2018 – in photos

A VICTORIAN guest house in Bathurst has topped the list of the highest-selling residential properties in the Central West for 2018.
Domain has collated a list of the 14 most expensive residential sales for city-centre properties in the region and it features a wide range of homes.
Topping the list was the Holmhurst Victorian Guest House at 306 William Street in Bathurst which sold in August, 2018 for $2.85 million.
Data from All Homes shows it previously sold for $600,000 in 1997.
Second on the list went another Bathurst home, with 91 Boundary Road in Robin Hill selling for $1.8m in May last year.
The property last sold in 2002 for $213,000.
Properties in Orange round out the top five highest sales during the 12 month period.
In equal third spot was a home a 14 Kite Street and another at 136 Shiralee Road which both sold last year for $1.45m
Just up the road at 26 Kite Street, this three-bedroom home sold for $1.4075 in March.
Check out the full list of most expensive properties
13 Rowan Street, Orange
This four bedroom, two bathroom property sold for $1.1 million in June.
7 Lawson Street, Mudgee
This elegant two storey residence, circa 1860, sold in August for $1.185m.
16 Johnson Street, Forbes
This elegant two storey property sold in October for $1.2m.
18 Cardinia Avenue, Robin Hill
This five bedroom home on a stunningly manicured 2.5 acre sold in May for $1.2m.
40 Clinton Street, Orange
This five bedroom, one bathroom that sits on a 957 square metre block sold in February for $1.2m.
7 Avalon Place, Dubbo
This seven bedroom, blue-chip property with uninterrupted views of Macquarie River sold in February for $1.25m.
175 Anson Street, Orange
This five bedroom Victorian home sold in January for $1.25m.
15 Dairy Hill Place, Orange
This modern five bedroom home sold in December for $1.285m.
42A Lakeside Circuit, Dubbo
This property sold in March for
26 Kite Street, Orange
136 Shiralee Road, Orange
This property sold in May for $1.45m.
14 Kite Street, Orange
This recently architecturally renovated property sold in June for $1.45m.
91 Boundary Road, Robin Hill
This property sold in May for $1.8m.
306 William Street, Bathurst
Holmhurst Victorian Guest House, located a couple of blocks from the Bathurst CBD, sold in August, 2018 for $2.85m.