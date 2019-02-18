Central West’s most expensive homes in 2018 – in photos

A VICTORIAN guest house in Bathurst has topped the list of the highest-selling residential properties in the Central West for 2018.

Domain has collated a list of the 14 most expensive residential sales for city-centre properties in the region and it features a wide range of homes.

Topping the list was the Holmhurst Victorian Guest House at 306 William Street in Bathurst which sold in August, 2018 for $2.85 million.



Data from All Homes shows it previously sold for $600,000 in 1997.

Second on the list went another Bathurst home, with 91 Boundary Road in Robin Hill selling for $1.8m in May last year.



The property last sold in 2002 for $213,000.

Properties in Orange round out the top five highest sales during the 12 month period.

In equal third spot was a home a 14 Kite Street and another at 136 Shiralee Road which both sold last year for $1.45m

Just up the road at 26 Kite Street, this three-bedroom home sold for $1.4075 in March.

Check out the full list of most expensive properties

13 Rowan Street, Orange

This four bedroom, two bathroom property sold for $1.1 million in June.



7 Lawson Street, Mudgee

This elegant two storey residence, circa 1860, sold in August for $1.185m.



16 Johnson Street, Forbes

This elegant two storey property sold in October for $1.2m.



16 Johnson Street, Forbes. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

18 Cardinia Avenue, Robin Hill

This five bedroom home on a stunningly manicured 2.5 acre sold in May for $1.2m.



40 Clinton Street, Orange

This five bedroom, one bathroom that sits on a 957 square metre block sold in February for $1.2m.

7 Avalon Place, Dubbo

This seven bedroom, blue-chip property with uninterrupted views of Macquarie River sold in February for $1.25m.



175 Anson Street, Orange

This five bedroom Victorian home sold in January for $1.25m.



15 Dairy Hill Place, Orange

This modern five bedroom home sold in December for $1.285m.



42A Lakeside Circuit, Dubbo

This property sold in March for



136 Shiralee Road, Orange

This property sold in May for $1.45m.



14 Kite Street, Orange

This recently architecturally renovated property sold in June for $1.45m.



91 Boundary Road, Robin Hill

This property sold in May for $1.8m.



306 William Street, Bathurst

Holmhurst Victorian Guest House, located a couple of blocks from the Bathurst CBD, sold in August, 2018 for $2.85m.

