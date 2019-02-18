Samara listed for $2.1 million

INNER Darling Downs property Samara has been listed for $2.1 million after being put to auction by Ray White Rural on February 15.

Located 20 minutes north of Millmerran, the 966 hectare (2386 acre) property is well recognised for its grass production.



An extensive bio-solids fertiliser program has been undertaken with tremendous results in recent years. Improved pastures include Rhodes grass, creeping blue grass, button grass, Gatton panic and silk sorghum.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Samara.

A near new exclusion boundary fence has been installed enabling controlled grazing and making the property suitable for both cattle and sheep. There are six main and three holding paddocks.

Water is supplied from a solar equipped bore, nine dams, and the seasonal Willis Creek.



Improvements include a three bedroom cottage with a carport, a machinery shed, silo, and steel cattle yards.

The property is being offered with immediate access for 350 head.



The property in the Kurrowah district can also be viewed online on Domain.com.au – code: 2014879557.

Contact Joe Mildren, 0409 617 476, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural Pittsworth.

