Earlslea to be auctioned on March 16

EARLSLEA, a quality 101 hectare (249 acre) farm with irrigation in the tightly held Kaimkillenbun district, is on the market.

Located on the Dalby-Cooyar Road, Earlslea will be auctioned by Fitzsimmons Real Estate on site on March 16.

The property is located within a kilometre of Kaimkillenbun and about 20 minutes from Dalby.

The standout farm has been in the same ownership for more than 60 years and consists of mostly dark, self-mulching cracking clay soils. The cultivation is assisted by an 80 megalitre water licence that has been used for hay making and producing fat lambs.

An irrigation bore supplied underground mains and eight hydrants. A stock and domestic bore also services the home and troughs. The balance of Earlslea comprises of dryland cultivation, grazing and infrastructure.

Other infrastructure includes machinery and hay sheds, a barn, cattle yards, and sheep pens.

The well appointed, five bedroom home on Earlslea has wheel chair access, rainwater storage and a 20 panel solar system.



Contact Aaron Landgren, 0402 455 708, or Michael Fitzsimmons, 0427 621 758, Fitzsimmons Real Estate.

