A quality yarding combined with a promising start to autumn and the release of further forward contracts has produced a strong result at Oatlands store sheep sale on Thursday.

Meat & Livestock Australia’s National Livestock Reporting Service said the Roberts Limited annual February sale of 12,400 offered good lines of one year-off first-cross ewes along with an excellent display of fattening-type shorn lambs.



Roberts auctioneer Drew Skinner said some very good falls of rain through much of the state also added strength to the competition.



“All of lambs were bought to stay in Tasmania, and processors claimed almost all of the cast for age ewes”, Mr Skinner said.



One year-off young ewes made $220 to $275 a head. Best priced were sold by PA (Peter) Hazel, Kewstoke, Oatlands while David Fish, Rosehill, Jericho sold similar-age young ewes at $260.



Best sales of joinable ewe lambs made to $190. Celebrating his 60th sale at the Oatlands yards, Don Fish, Strathburn, Oatlands collected the best ewe lamb money while the Rosehill ewe lambs also made $190.



The main ewe lamb supplier to the February sale was St Peter Pass, Oatlands. The St Peter Pass ewe lambs made to $165 while a Rosehill second pen made $185.

Best large-framed shorn fattening lambs made $119 to $140, medium weights $117 to $128 while light lambs made $105 to $125.



Very few sales were made for less than $100 a head.



The best money for crossbred lambs ($140) was collected by AM Clark, Eaglehawk Neck while R&K Munnings, Peckham, Colebrook sold crossbred lambs at $131, and second pen for $125.



Buyers Jim Brown and Malcolm Clark discuss the purchase of the second pen of the Oatlands sale bought at $136 a head.

Tassie rain promises bright autumn start A large crowd of eager buyers attended the Roberts Limited annual February sheep sale held at Oatlands in Tasmania's Midland region.

The Roberts Limited selling team led by auctioneer Drew Skinner found bids aplenty at the company's annual February sheep sale.

