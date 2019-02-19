Marshlands on the market

GREG and Sally Chappell are auctioning their South Burnett holding Marshlands on March 22.



Marshlands has been totally re-developed over the last three years from a flood irrigated cropping operation into an intensive bull grow-out facility, utilising irrigated forages and pastures.



The Chappells are well known in the beef industry, operating Dulverton Angus Stud at Glen Innes.

A change in circumstances for the family member managing the property requires his return to NSW and, unfortunately, without his expertise Marshlands needs to be sold.

Marshlands consists of 487 hectares (1204 acres) in three freehold titles.

Located 55km from Kingaroy and 250km from Brisbane, Marshlands consists of 487 hectares (1204 acres) in three freehold titles and boasts considerable water assets.



There is a 1000 megalitre allocation from Barambah Creek as well as a 650ML dam which fills via overland flow. All irrigation infrastructure is new including 113ha and 30ha centre pivot irrigators with mains to a second 30ha site.



Marshlands is currently growing irrigated forages and pastures as well as cash crops but could be returned to a purely cropping enterprise. A new stockwater system has been installed along with new fencing into 17 grazing areas and new steel cattle yards.

Set high on the hill overlooking the farmland is Marshlands Homestead built in 1909 and designed by acclaimed architect Robin Dods. This is complemented by a three bedroom western red cedar clad cottage providing manager’s accommodation.

Contact Glen Duffin, 0429 658 161, Ray White Rural Mundubbera.

