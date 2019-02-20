PETER and Amelia Carmichael and family, Lochinbar, Augathella, have bought three Condamine properties at auction $14.5 million.

Offered by David Campbell, the properties - Wongalea, Ramona and Topwater - cover 5842 hectares (14,436 acres) in three separate holdings.



The sale is equal to about $2482/ha ($1004/acre).

Marketing agent Kevin Graham, Kevin Graham Consulting, said four of the six parties that registered to bid were active at the auction. There were 23 inspections in the run-up to the auction, he said.

The three well developed properties are in close proximity, with a laneway linking Ramona and Topwater.

The country is described as prime deep soil brigalow/belah country combined with an area of lighter quick responding soils. Gas also provides solid, long term returns.



The operation is said to have the capacity to run more than 2000 backgrounding cattle, lot feeding 1000 cattle and have 328ha of brigalow/belah cultivation country.



Wongalea covers 1130ha (2792ha), Ramona 2019ha (4989 acres), and Topwater 2692ha (6652 acres).

The marketing of Wongalea, Ramona and Topwater was handled by Kevin Graham, Kevin Graham Consulting.



RELATED STORY: ‘South Burnett's Marshlands on the market’.

RELATED STORY: 'Samara listed for $2.1 million'.

RELATED STORY: ‘Kaimkillenbun's Earlslea to be auctioned on March 16’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Wallumbilla: Perola Park, Oakwood head to auction’.

RELATED STORY: 'Glen Innes: Cherry Tree Farms auction on March 27'.

RELATED STORY: ‘Bloomsbury: Unique Exmoor Station on the market’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Weather watch: Southern Qld property market hinges on rain’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Jondaryan: Colmar auction on February 21’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Glenmorgan: Paloma offers grazing, farming option’.

The story Condamine Gems sold at auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.