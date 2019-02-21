‘Shortcut’ boosts growth

Using gene technology, researchers from the University of Illinois and the US Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service (ARS) have found a way to make the photosynthesis process more efficient in plants. This has boosted plant growth, with GM tobacco plants in the study growing up to 40 per cent larger than the control tobacco plants.

The study is part of an international research project that is modifying crops to photosynthesise more efficiently to sustainably increase worldwide food productivity. Photosynthesis uses an enzyme called rubisco and sunlight energy to turn carbon dioxide and water into sugars that fuel plant growth and yield. Rubisco grabs oxygen instead of carbon dioxide about 20 per cent of the time, resulting in a plant-toxic compound that must be recycled through the process of photorespiration.

“Photorespiration costs the plant precious energy and resources that it could have invested in photosynthesis to produce more growth and yield,” lead author Paul South says.

Scientists modified plants to shorten the photorespiration process, thereby saving resources to boost plant growth. Field trials over two years found that the GM plants developed faster, grew taller and produced about 40 per cent more biomass.

The team now hopes to replicate these findings in soybeans, cowpeas, rice, potatoes, tomatoes and eggplants. “Rubisco has even more trouble picking out carbon dioxide from oxygen as it gets hotter, causing more photorespiration,” co-author Amanda Cavanagh, from the University of Illinois, says.

“Our goal is to build better plants that can take the heat today, and in the future, to help equip farmers with the technology they need to feed the world.”

The study has been published in the journal Science.



GM ‘knowledge illusion’



Marketing and psychology researchers in the US have published a study in Nature Human Behaviour that found a relationship between those with extreme views against GM foods and their perceived understanding of the subject.

As part of the study, researchers undertook a national survey, asking respondents questions about their opinions and knowledge levels about GM foods. They then tested how much respondents actually knew with a series of questions on general science and genetics.

Results indicated that people’s perceived understanding of GM foods increased along with opposition and concern about their use, while objective knowledge of science and genetics decreased. Importantly, the study identified that extreme opponents think they know the most about GM foods, but actually know the least.

This concept of ‘knowledge illusion’ is that often people think they understand everything from common household objects to complex social policies better than they do. This can be problematic for both scientific research and for science communicators trying to educate the public on scientific findings and topics, including GM foods.

Furthermore, as also outlined in the study, people with the strongest views against something may be likely to maintain this limited perspective because they are unlikely to seek new information.



