Paloma passed in for $6m

WESTERN Downs property Paloma has been passed in at a Landmark Harcourts auction in Dalby for $6 million.

Located 11km from Glenmorgan, the property represents 3710ha (9167 acres) of freehold grazing and farming country.

Paloma is described as very well watered with 10 dams, the Coomoomie, Erringibba and Little Erringibba creek systems, plus a share bore, pumping to 12 watering points.

Paloma is principally heavy black/grey and red soils typical of brigalow/belah country. There are some areas of red box soils, loams around the creeks and some lighter areas to the north and west. A certified vegetation map is locked in.

The property is divided into 10 main and six smaller paddocks. There are good stands of buffel and Queensland blue grass, bambatsi, Gatton panic as well as other natives and herbages in season.

The panel cattle yards have a permanent working race and pound, CIA vet crush, and loading ramp.

About 460ha is currently cultivated, with an additional 880ha able to be farmed. The total area of cultivation could be significantly increased.

The estimated carrying capacity is 800 breeders growing 200ha of fodder.



Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, three bedroom cottage, workshop, two grain sheds, cattle yards, and a five stand shearing shed and yards.

Contact John Malone, 0428 668 639, or Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Landmark Harcourts.



