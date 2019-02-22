MOONIE property Mundagai remains on the market after was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $4.25 million today (Friday).



Marketing agent Bruce Douglas, Ray White Rural, said five parties had registered to bid at the auction in Brisbane and negotiations were continuing.

Located 52km from Moonie and 109km from Dalby, the property covers 1947 hectares (4812 acres).



Mundagai is the home of Hopgood Charolais, which was founded by Michael and Susan Hopgood in 1995. After many years of breeding prime stock, Mark Hopgood, the youngest of their three children, joined the operation.



In 2017, the family moved the stud to Mundagai where they have continued to grow and drive the family business. Sadly, Michael passed away in 2018 and as he wished, Susan and Mark will continue to focus on breeding some of the best bulls in the market.

The country consists of brigalow and belah soils with stands of blue grass, bambatsi and buffel grass. There is a small portion of lighter loamy country along the Weir River. An excellent PMAV is locked in.



The property is divided into 16 main paddocks and six holding paddocks. Some 607ha is currently cultivated for fodder crops. A total of 1618ha of country could be cultivated.

The property is described as exceptionally well watered by three bores. Water from two bores is pumped through about 9km of 50mm poly pipe line to tanks and troughs. In addition, there are six dams.

Improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom timber home set in a well-maintained garden.

There is a new set of steel cattle yards with vet crush and scales, four-way draft, and side loading facilities. There is also a second set of old wooden cattle yards near the homestead.

Improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom timber home set in a well-maintained garden. There is also a three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage, a steel framed machinery shed, vehicle shed, three silos, molasses tank, and a five-stand shearing shed.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, Ray White Rural.



