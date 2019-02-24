Grown steers made to $1670 a head and weaner steers to $1280 a head at Landmark Ballarat's 46th annual cattle sale on Friday.



Landmark result exceptionally pleasing Landmark Ballan veteran Tony Shanahan, with long-time clients Jenny Jarmain, Ballan and Louise Abbey, Myrniong.

Glenn Bird, manager, Carngham Station, Carngham.

Don Kosch, Mortlake and Garry Whitehead, Landmark, Mortlake.

Laurie Thompson, manager Ballanee, Ballan.

Landmark Elmhurst representative, Liz Dridan, Landmark.

Landmark's Xavier Shanahan and John McKinnon chat with Tasmanian northwest coast buyer, Justin House.

Mick Mullane, Ballan sold weaners from his family's Ballan and Mt Wallace properties.

Louise Abbie, Myrniong and Jenny Jarmain, Ballan sold cattle in Landmark's annual sale

The Landmark selling team of John Wagstaff (book) and Xavier Shanahan (auctioneer).

James Ritter, Navarre and Gary Driscoll, DMD Nhill purchased the only pen of cows and calves. Tweet Facebook of

Yarding some 3740 head, prices for grown and feeder steer lines averaged six to 10 cents a kilogram liveweight lower while the weaner steer offering averaged firm to five cents dearer overall all.

Auctioneer Xavier Shanahan said although the buying troupe was similar there was not the the urgency from among the feeder ranks as the Associated Agents steer sale seven days earlier.



"We were extremely pleased with our result given there was another dry week of weather that saw the keenness wain in the grown steer section and particular from the South Gippsland bullock finishers" he said.

"But our weaner results were more than comparable with selected lines edging toward the 320c/kg market which was very pleasing" he said.



The heifer market also displayed shades of improvement on the previous Ballarat heifer sale held two weeks ago.



Prices bid for heifers averaged 10c/kg liveweight higher with the majority of the sales made in the $600 to $900 per head range.

