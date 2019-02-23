NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 355 hectare Jondaryan property Colmar, which was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.75 million on February 21.



Located 44km west of Toowoomba, The Mead family's property covers 355 hectares (878 acres) on five freehold and one leasehold titles. There is a small quarry located on a separate leasehold title.

Colmar is described as a very versatile property with the options to cultivate or run as a mixed farming operation.

The country consists of slightly undulating black to brown belah, brigalow, box and wilga country, bisected by Doctors Creek.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Colmar.

There is about 320ha of cultivation that has been planted to Buster sorghum and will be included in the sale.



Doctors Creek runs through the property and Oakey Creek forms part of the Southern boundary, providing permanent water for stock. Colmar also has an unequipped stock bore.

Colmar has about 320 hectares of cultivation.

The grazing country is fully fenced with the fencing in new to good condition.



Improvements include a machinery shed, a timber storage shed, and three silos.



Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Ray White Rural Dalby.

