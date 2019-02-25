Non-Stop run to Royal Canberra interbreed title

IT WAS a back-to-back win for the Halliday family of Wildes Meadow who took out the Champion of Champions supreme interbreed beef exhibit today at the Royal Canberra Show.

J and C Non-Stop N18 was crowned supreme champion beef breed bull before going on and unanimously taking out the overall championship judged by Peter Collins, Merridale Angus, Tennyson, Victoria, Rachael Wheeler, RDM Angus, Wellington, and Kerrie Sutherland, Wodonga, Vic.

The rising two-year-old was sired by RB Tour of Duty 177 from Trowbridge BBB Prue G34.

In announcing the results, judge Rachael Wheeler said they had two individuals that did a lot for their breed and the beef industry in general.



"We have a really, really powerful bull here with this Angus bull," Ms Wheeler said.



"I love the outlook of this bull. You know he has that beautiful head and sire appeal, and he flows on into that nice shoulder and from that he flows into a tremendous carcase and there is tremendous amount of rib in this bull.

"He has a huge amount of thickness and depth, and he moves around well when you get behind him.



For Ms Wheeler, Non-Stop N18 had the width and mass, and the power that producers were looking for in the beef industry.



He overcame stiff competition in the champion beef breed bull from the Limousin bull, the Miniature Galloway bull, the Murray Grey, and the Fleckvieh.

The non-stop quest to secure the overall championship began with him taking out senior and grand champion bull and supreme exhibit in Angus breed judging on Friday morning overseen by judge Peter Collins, and associate Hamish Maclure, Tarcutta.

However this was not the first champion ribbon secured by the bull, who was the calf champion bull at Beef Australia 2018 in Rockhampton, Queensland.

Non-stop's next venture will be the Angus Feature Show at Sydney Royal Easter Show where he also will be offered for sale in the RAS Angus sale.

The supreme champion interbreed female held by Savannah Boutsikakis, andSarah Seaman, Goulburn, with owner Ken Ikin, Cloverlee Poll Herefords, Bannister.

It was the Poll Hereford senior and grand champion female, Cloverlee Cherry Ripe K165 and her bull calf, Cloverlee Cherry P150, from Ken and Elizabeth Ikin of Bannister who were crowned supreme champion female exhibit.



With only six entries in the Poll Hereford judging on Saturday, Cherry Ripe K165 came up against her biggest competition in the interbreed ring when she made the top five alongside the Austrlaian Lowline, Murray Grey, Limousin and Fleckvieh females.



She was a four-time Poll Hereford supreme exhibit at Canberra but the five-year-old cow had never secured the interbreed judging title before.

Judge Rachael Wheeler said the moderate framed cow was just a beautiful breeding female.



"She is a cow that certainly can hold herself up in tough conditions," she said.



"A really really thick, feminine female. She really is moving around well and doing a tremendous job on that calf. Just an outstanding pair."

The cow was by Kanimbla Trial F77 and out of Cloverlee Cherry Ripe EO3.

Owner Ken Ikin was almost in tears after the announcement.

"That's the type of cattle we are trying to breed in the cold country we live in," he said.



"Moderate frame but she is over 900 kilograms on a limited amount of feed."

Read more in The Land next Thursday.