PM's $3.5b climate policy targets farms, land managers

The Prime Minister has announced a key policy for regional Australia, committing to invest an additional $2 billion in the Emissions Reduction Fund over the next 10 years, and $1.5 billion in the Climate Solutions Fund.

The policy will be a key element of Scott Morrison’s election campaign and is designed to ensure Australia meets its commitments under the Paris climate agreement to reduce emissions by 26 to 28 per cent by 2030.

The Emissions Reduction Fund kicked off in 2015 and funds landowners who reduce emissions through energy efficiency, waste management, revegetation, livestock management and so on.

About 80 per cent of the ERF’s emission reduction has been come from farm projects, with vegetation work doing the heavy lifting.

ERF projects are now estimated to be reducing Australia's net emissions by 177 million tonnes CO2-e per annum.

Just $250 million of the ERF’s initial $2.5 billion seed funding remains.

Mr Morrison will unveil his policy during a speech in Melbourne this morning.

It will include details of the Climate Solutions fund, which is expected to fund other carbon reduction measures.

The scale of benefits from the new policy for the agriculture sector will hinge on the details of the PM's Climate Solutions Fund.

Last week the Climate Proofing Australia campaign, which includes the Red Meat Advisory Council, Farmers For Climate Action, Greening Australia and the Forestry Products Association, launched to call for government-funding which recognises the public benefits achieved on private land.

The fund may include new payment streams for sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gases and for improving habitat native for flora and fauna.

Last year Labor announced a more ambitious carbon reduction policy.



Labor committed to a $15 billion plan to cut emissions on 2005 levels by 45 per cent across all industries and to achieve 50pc renewable energy in national generation mix.

The party has a roadmap to emission reduction for the energy sector, but it has yet to detail its plans for other significant emitters, including agriculture.



The government will provide incentives to boost investment in construction of solar and wind projects, including doubling funding for the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, with an additional $10b over five years to increase investment in solar and wind projects, and to subsidise household batteries through concessional loans and invest in industrial energy efficiency.



Labor has also promised $5b to upgrade energy transmission networks.



More to come.