Highly developed Caledonia's grass bonus

GRASS hungry producers will be interested in the highly developed Aramac property Caledonia Station, which is being offered through an expressions of interest process.

Located on the Torrens Creek Road, the pastoral holding/rolling term lease covers 30,100 hectares (74,379 acres). It is 110km from Aramac, 285km from Blackall, 486km from Emerald, and 310km from Charters Towers.

Caledonia Station is being offered by Glen and Laurel Cameron, who have owned the property since 2002. The property has enjoyed three good seasons and most recently received 150mm of rain.

The property is described as being in equal portions of gidgee, ironbark/box and spinifex country and suited to both breeding and fattening. The water infrastructure and fencing mean cattle can graze country previously accessed in the wet season.

There are five flowing bores on Caledonia, three of which are capped.



About 9700ha of Caledonia is white on the vegetation map. Most of this area has been pulled or blade ploughed. Pastures include buffel, urochloa, bambatsi, wynn cassia, seca, verano and siran stylos.

Structural improvements include a three bedroom homestead with a large garden, a new three bedroom guest cottage, workers' accommodation, a school building, worker's hut, and cattle yards. There is also also a large machinery shed, workshop, feed shed, four bulk grain bunkers, molasses tanks, and an aircraft hanger.

Caledonia is estimated to run between 3000 to 4000 dry cattle, depending on the season and the age of the cattle.

The homestead cattle yards feature a circular flow design with a seven way draft and a 45x28m high set roof. Laneways connect most paddocks to the homestead yards. Caledonia also features eight exclusion paddocks with high vermin proof mesh.

Mr Cameron said the property ran up to 2000 breeders and carried some stock through to fattening age.

"We would market our cattle as either weaners off the cows, lightweight live export steers, heavy live export steers and also fatten steers into bullocks as well," Mr Cameron said.

Caledonia is estimated to run between 3000 to 4000 dry cattle, depending on the season and the age of the cattle. Further development would increase the carrying capacity, he said.

