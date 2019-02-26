What a difference some rain makes Scott Mundy, EGL, Orbost purchased the entire line of Woody Group Charolais heifers to grow and fatten.

Ken and Niciole White sold 50 Angus steer weaners.

Des and Margo Knott of Dargo sold these Hereford steers in the Bairnsdale sale.

Hookey Pastoral sold 11 Angus steers, 547kg at $1547

Bidding lacked the enthusiastic sting of the previous East Gippsland store cattle sale at the Bairnsdale Livestock Exchange on Friday.



The sale was okay said Landmark's Brad Obst. But with no special, large volume orders to give demand an edge, a small-ish following of cautious South and West Gippsland operators absorbed the lion's share of the 1136-head penning, he said.



Colin Jones, Bill Wyndham & Co said theere was nowhere near the quality as recent Bairnsdale sales. "We've been extremely surprised as agents, how the quality has held up in previous sales given the seasonal conditions. But that came to end in this sale, and the cattle sold accordingly accept the small handful that offered some condition" he said.

A Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) report of the sale said there was a decline in quality with lower weights throughout with a larger proportion being younger weaned calves.

The buyer group was also smaller, with most locals present while orders from further afield were absent, the report said. Some feedlot demand was offered for the mostly Euro-cross calves and competition was solid for the well bred lines, especially heavy heifers however these were few among the many plain and poorly bred lots that struggled for interest.



The market top steer price was paid for a yard of 11 Angus, 547kg sold at 278c/kg These were offered by Hookey Pastoral while the average yearling steer (all breeds) price was $810/head or 232c/kg.

Weaner steers were sold top a best price of $910 a head for a yard of 17 Hereford steers, 339kg. This equated to 268c/kg while the weaner steer average price was $691 or 288c/kg.

Feeder steer sales averaged $871 a head or 253c/kg.



POWRANNA, TAS

Meanwhile in Tasmania, Elders and Roberts Limited held their monthly store cattle sale at their Powranna complexes on Thursday: the last before the annual weaner sales begin next week on March-7th and run for about six weeks.



Greg Harris, Elders said is was a very solid sale and a good warm-up for the upcoming weaner clearance.



"There was a good round-up of buyers and plenty willing to buy".

He quoted prices as clearly 10-15c/kg stronger for grown steers and 40-cents dearer for the lighter calves.



"Where the heavier steers made 280-290c/kg a month ago they jumped to 300-320c/kg while the littler calves went from 300 to 340-360c/kg" he said.



Nick Towns, Roberts said that recent rain and the offer of favorable forward contracts for Farm Assured April/May-delivery has got the industry buzzing.

"The market was certainly stronger with falls of 100-175 millimeters of rain on the northeast making conditions more likened to spring".

A MLA reports of the market said some good pens of straight bred yearling cattle gave buyers an opportunity to put lines together.



The market was stronger than a month ago, and in many cases, steers sold 10-15c/kg liveweight dearer, the report said.



"It was also obvious some prominent buyers left the market with less cattle than they needed".



Heavy steers made $950 to $1350 resulting in a market pitched on 290 to 310c/kg. Medium weights, 330-400kg, made $1030 to $1350 (310-350c/kg) while lighter steers made $740- $1200 (340-360c/kg).



The heifer market offered limited numbers of heavy weights. These made $1080 to $1180, medium weights $870-$1110 and light heifers, $600 to $920 as most realized 260 to 280c/kg.



The report noted most cattle were purchased by northwest and northeast coast finishers, with the feedlots being a notable absentee.



