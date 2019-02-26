Aussie Farms online attack map used for break-in

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud fears someone will be "seriously hurt or worse" and has again called on animal activist group Aussie Farms to pull down its map of Australian farms after a business on the map was broken into.

It's understood an animal activist involved in another dispute with a Western Australian dairy farmer earlier this month broke into a WA piggery on Sunday night and live streamed footage of animals on the Direct Action Everywhere Facebook page. View the video here.

“I said the Aussie Farms map was an attack map for activists and I was right,” Minister Littleproud said.

“A piggery on the map has now been broken into by animal activists who have broadcast their illegal activities on Facebook.

“The safety of farming families and their children is at risk here.

“Nobody would like their family home address being broadcast to the world and especially not next to information which is wrong in many cases."

Related Reading

Government divided on reforms to tackle farm trespass

Call for calm after vegans clash with dairy farmer

Mr Littleproud said the Aussie Farms organisation knew their map was being used to plan attacks on farming family businesses.

“They’ve lost sight of their cause and lost community support and must stop intimidating farming families," he said.

“Aussie Farms should stop being so wreckless and pull the farm map down before someone is killed."

Mr Littleproud called on Opposition Leader Bill Shorten to condemn the group and the Aussie Farms map.



"Bill Shorten must call this out before the worst happens," he said.



"Labor voting against drought support is one thing but saying nothing about a map which displays the addresses of Australian farming families – often with incorrect information about the farm – is something else.

“Following a recent Queensland case in which a trespassing animal activist got a $350 fine for her third offence, I also call on the states to beef up their trespass laws.”

Join our campaign

This publication is campaigning to create new laws giving individuals rights to sue for privacy breaches to create more options to prosecute against trespass.

Under those changes, which fall under federal jurisdiction, farmers could take court action if images obtained under trespass were publicised.

Current laws require police to gather sufficient evidence of a break-in, and legal experts say trespassers can wear a balaclava to hide their identity, making it difficult to lay charges.

Our campaign, #protectourfarms, is also calling for Aussie Farms to be stripped of its charity status and for tougher farm trespass laws.