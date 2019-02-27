Rate review not enough to calm grower unrest

THE VICTORIAN minister for local government Adem Somyurek endured a muted response from growers regarding his government's proposed review into local council rates at the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) grains group conference in Geelong yesterday.

Mr Somyurek copped a grilling from farmers about the timeframe for the review, while there was also considerable cynicism as to whether a review would solve any of the problems.

The findings of a review are not expected until the end of the year at the earliet.

Farmers across the state are complaining they are being made to shoulder a disproportionate amount of the rates burden without necessarily receiving an improvement in services.

There have been farmer protests in municipalities such as Ararat and Horsham, with the state government intervening in the Ararat Rural City budget after a proposed budget saw some farmers' rates skyrocketing more than 50 per cent year on year after changes to the rating system.

Mr Somyurek said the government was looking at measures such as annual, rather than biennial, valuations to cut out volatility.

Part of the problem with rates has been rapid appreciation of farm property prices in some areas, although removal of differential rating systems has also meant councils can charge farmers more.

Mr Somyurek said the decision to use differential rating or not was up to the municipality.

"Of the 79 councils in Victoria, 51 has got differential farming rates."

"They are intended to be used to reflect different access to council services."

Peter Tuohey, Pyramid Hill, said rating systems needed to be set up in this way.

"We are in a municipality with a big centre, Echuca, and most of the money is spent there to try and make it nice to attract tourists.

"We've been told our roads are not a priority, we understand they are struggling with funding, but it needs to be more equitable."

Mr Somyurek said the VFF would be welcome to make a formal submission to the review once it was set up.

However, Quambatook farmer Brett Hosking said the turnaround for the review was too slow.

"I think overall, the rating system as it stands is broken, so why does the review take so long?" he questioned.

"At the pace outlined, we'll misss local council budgets and there will be another year of pain for small businesses."

Local governments generally prepare their budgets in the first half of the calendar year.

Another point raised was higher levels of governments creating difficulties for local councils through funding announcements.

Ian Hastings, Ouyen, spoke of projects which the state or federal government initially funded, but once the start-up funding ran out, the onus fell back on council, further stretching lean budgets.

Libraries and swimming pools were two examples of areas that council had to pick up the slack to maintain.

"The state government comes out and waves the flag and its all wonderful but then a couple years later the burden is all back with the council."

David Drage, Warracknabeal, said not having the review look at potential amalgamations or changes in structure was a missed opportunity.

"There are concerns about the sustainability of 17 councils according to a report from the attorney-general, so everything needs to be on the table in the review."