Ups and downs of selling lamb

The on-again, off-again swings of the lamb market continued this week, selling trends reversed this week on the back of last week's which was about big money and small supply.



With supplies increased by 80 per cent over the week, price falls averaged 20-35c/kg, or an estimated change of $15-$20 a head, were not uncommon as processors punched out their largest production week since May last year. Mutton prices, although slightly easier, were more consistently placed on an increased supply. Suffering further from the spreading drought conditions, cattle markets, locally and interstate, offered a small increase in supply. Demand was consistent although a surge in cow numbers compressed cow prices.



