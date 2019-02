The initial response to extreme animal activists targeting your property is a sense of alarm.



That was certainly the case for Wonga Plains Feedlot CEO Bryce Camm, when the Bowenville-based enterprise was targeted on social media by Animal Liberation Queensland.

Since then Mr Camm's mood has changed and he feels the mainstream public is not engaging with animal activists.

"The care of animals is most important to the Camm Agricultural Group and our feedlot operation at Wonga Plains," Mr Camm said.



"This very targeted personal attack of myself and our business started on February 13, by this group. It aims to discredit myself and my operation due to the leadership roles I have in the industry through the Australian Lot Feeders' Association and Beef Australia.

"This attack has also been very distressing for our team at Wonga Plains who love their job working with cattle and horses."



He said that while he finds this attack very frustrating, he is more concerned that this type of criminal activity is on the increase by animal activists.

"This activity involves illegal trespass which is distressing to farmers and their staff, and it poses serious security and biosecurty risks to farms," Mr Camm said.

Mr Camm said some of the still shot images in the video were provided by a disgruntled previous employee who was dismissed on November 20, for performance issues.



This person had also gone through both Work Cover and unfair dismissal claims that were all found in favour of Camm Agricultural Group.



Since then, Wonga Plains had an inspection conducted by the animal welfare regulator, Biosecurity Queensland on December 18, and no welfare concerns were found.



As part of the company's prudent business management process, an internal review was conducted in conjunction with consulting a veterinarian.



Further to this, Wonga Plains also had a snap National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme (NFAS) audit, which verified there were no animal welfare issues.

Mr Camm said their mortality rate is 0.37 of a per cent which is lower than the natural life cycle of cattle.

"In the current crippling drought across eastern Australia, the feedlot sector is vital in ensuring the health and welfare of cattle where available pasture has run out," he said.



When questioned about the Wonga Plains footage, state Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said there are significant penalties available to Queensland Police to crack down on trespassers, including significant fines and imprisonment.

"Queensland farmers, some facing a sixth year of drought, deserve better than the smears of so-called charity terrorists," he said.

Mr Furner has written to federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud asking for the issue to be put on the agenda of AgMin.

Disgruntled employee targets feedlot operation

Bryce Camm was made aware late last year that a disgruntled employee had taken images of Wonga Plains Feedlot to media in an attempt to discredit him.

Bryce Camm, Wonga Plains Feedlot, Bowenville, said the extreme activist attack was to discredit him due to his industry leadership roles. Picture: Helen Walker

And when a drone was sighted flying over the feedlot on January 25, he now understands how the footage was obtained without permission.

Executive director of Animal Liberation Queensland Chay Neal told Queensland Country Life the footage was obtained primarily through a former staff member.

"We are quite confident that all footage and photos are from Wonga Plains Feedlot. All shots showing surrounding landscapes or aerial views certainly match that found at that location," Mr Neal said.

"The decision was made to publish this footage after the former worker came to us.

"This is not related to the Aussie Farms map, and this location was already known to us prior to the map being available online."

Mr Camm said if ALQ was about better animal welfare outcomes they would find themselves aligned with the agricultural sector.

The story Bryce Camm responds to activists first appeared on Queensland Country Life.