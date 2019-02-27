First 1974, then 2019 - history repeats

North west Queenslanders reeling from February's vicious weather event may be able to take heart from knowing that the region has lost vast numbers of cattle in previous natural disasters and recovered.

It's difficult, researching an event that took place 45 years ago, to find out whether the shocking headline of a million-head toll was ever reached.



History shows though, that despite the terrible floods that swept cattle out to sea all round the Gulf in February 1974, followed by the scourge of 'red water' or tick fever in the predominantly British breed herd of the time, and the disastrous cattle price slump of the mid-70s, the industry did fight its way back.

Long-term north west Queensland resident, Don McDonald, says the differences between the flooding in 1974 and this month's event were marked.

"We had several good years in the lead-up to 1974 - there was green grass and strong cattle," he said. "The rain covered a huge area - it started in the Gulf and worked its way down through the rest of Queensland.

"Country went under and stayed under then. The eastern side of the Gulf had very little flooding this time whereas everything was covered in '74.



"This time it was short but very intense, and the cattle had no fire burning in their bellies."

His memories are borne out by Bureau of Meteorology records. Hydrologist Claire Mills said that in the January-February 1974 flood event, widespread major flooding occurred in almost all areas of Queensland, including widespread flooding through the Gulf catchments.



"By comparison, the recent February 2019 flood event, which occurred after around a one week of heavy monsoonal rain in north west Queensland and around Townsville, was less widespread and involved fewer catchments."



Mt Isa's artery - its rail link with Townsville - was severed for a period in 1974. This picture comes from February 5, 1974.

While the Flinders River experienced its most significant flood in more than 50 years and new levels were set at Hughenden, Richmond and at Walkers Bend, levels at Julia Creek were just below 1974, and flood levels at Cloncurry on the Cloncurry River peaked below those in 1974.

On the Leichhardt River, levels at Floraville were similar to 1974; while the Nicholson, Gregory, Noman and Gilbert Rivers were significantly less than in 1974.

"1974 was a La Nina year, and heavy rainfall and flooding was persistent and widespread," Ms Mills said. "By comparison, the monsoon rainfall earlier this year was intense with many record daily and weekly totals broken."

McDonald Holdings acquired its Gulf properties, Iffley, Dunbar and Rutland Plains following the 1974 flood, which Mr McDonald said "nearly broke" William Angliss.

"People recovered very slowly, picking up a few head here and there," he recalled. "There was no talk of compensation then, that I recall."

It was a time of few bitumen roads, no four wheel drives, few helicopters, and no mobile phones. The lack of GPS equipment prompted stations to paint their names on their roofs as a location finder.

When recently-busted flood records were set in 1974, it was as part of a 28-day rain event, according to an old-timer who was right in the middle of it all 45 years ago.

Memories of 74

Neil and Dawn Teece, then-head stockman and cook at Glencoe, an outstation of Miranda Downs, 140km north of Normanton, were airlifted out in January that year, following the landline phone line in to get their bearings.

They spent about a fortnight away before they could return. When they did they discovered two horses had died of ironwood poisoning under the main house, which they had to cut up and take away with a wheelbarrow.

Of 160 horses on the property, 40 survived.

Neil said the flood at that time was more to the north of Normanton and the company he worked for, Queensland Stations, owned by William Angliss and Co, would have lost a quarter of a million cattle.

“It was the cold wind that did for them this time, after coming out of 40 degree heat for months,” he said. “And a lot of the higher roads that cattle were once able to get onto, they’ve been fenced off for safety now.”

Gulf memories

Gulf cattleman, Barry Hughes, was a teenager in 1974 when the floods hit and he didn't get to school for weeks.



He remembers swimming horses across rivers to get to Forsyth, camping out in the mud and mosquitoes along the way.

"A lot of cattle were wiped out then too - it was hard to quantify, given there were few helicopters flying round in those days," he said. "It's the same sort of episode taking place now - cattle are dying from skin diseases."

Barry said his family lost two-thirds of what remained of their herd to the tick fever that struck the British breed-based cattle that made up much of the Gulf's herd at that time.

In the world beef slump that followed, triggered by high world beef production and oil price shocks, Australia's Whitlam government put out an employment package for the country as a whole, that Barry remembers being a big help.

"A lot of people went to town and worked on the RED scheme - that's how we got our cement causeways," he said.

