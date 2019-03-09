REGISTRATIONS are open for this year's Australian Banana Industry Congress to be held on the Gold Coast from May 22 to 24.

The congress will be held at the Royal Pines Resort and feature a diverse line-up of speakers plus a trade show.



Congress chair, Paul Inderbitzin, said the event brings growers, industry researchers, market leaders and decision makers together under one roof, to share ideas, network and hear about the latest developments affecting the industry.

“More than an industry gathering, it’s also an opportunity to socialise and take stock of what we do," Mr Inderbitzin said.

Presenters already confirmed for the event include Queensland football identity and farm safety advocate, Shane Webke; leading social commentator and business analyst, Bernard Salt; and leader of the 58th Australian National Antarctic Research Expedition to Davis Station, Rachael Robertson.

Additionally, speakers from other industries will share their insights into marketing and exports, and innovative banana growers will themselves take to the stage to talk about exciting developments on farm.

“I am genuinely excited for what 2019 holds for the Australian Banana Industry Congress,” Mr Inderbitzin said.

“With a condensed program and a fantastic venue, our dedicated team will ensure we take congress to the next level.

“I’d encourage all growers to get in early and take advantage of cheaper Early Bird tickets, with a further discount available for Australian Banana Growers’ Council grower members.”

Site tours and social events will also be part of the occasion, with the Banana Ball returning to celebrate the industry’s best and brightest on the final night.

More information and registration details at: bananacongress.org.au.

The story Banana Congress heads to the Gold Coast first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.