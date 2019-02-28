Condabilla Fish reels in investors | Video

SIGNIFICANT aquaculture enterprise Condabilla Fish - the biggest fish farm of its kind in Australia - is luring investors.

The 570 hectare (1408 acre) farm is located on the Condamine Highway, some 280km from Brisbane and two hours from Wellcamp Airport at Toowoomba.

The Bartley family's property has been in operation for the past 10 years producing silver perch, jade perch or Murray cod.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Condabilla.

Condabilla Fish will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on April 5.

Marketing agent Jon Kingston said the operation has been in continuous growth and development since state and council approvals were provided in 2010.

“This endeavour has been building for nearly 10 years and the hard work is paying off," Mr Kingston said.

"All the fish are sent to the Sydney and Melbourne fish markets plus some independent wholesalers. This is a very cash flow positive and the processes are in place.

Condabilla Farm manager Scott Valler with a Murray cod.

“It's an opportunity to acquire an operation with the potential to export worldwide.”

The business comes with its six secure staff, including farm manager Scott Valler. A knowledgeable, consulting marine biologist is also engaged.

Mr Kingston said additional income streams were also generated from cattle, gravel and coal seam gas wells. The farm also has a 130kw solar plant.

Condabilla Fish takes its name from both the Condamine River and Weimbilla Creek, and is described as excellently watered with water licences.

Contact Jon Kingston, 0409 057 596, or Alex Tilbury, 0413 842 112, Ray White Rural.

