Teys invests in low emissions energy hub

One of Australia’s leading beef processors, Teys Australia, has revealed plans to develop a $42 million low emissions energy hub (LEEH) at its Wagga, NSW plant.

Teys Australia chief supply chain officer Tom Maguire said the new hub would have significant returns for the facility, Wagga and the environment.

It was intended to reduce Teys carbon footprint and energy reliance, by meeting all the plant’s energy needs from the hub, which will provide electrical and thermal energy.

The hub will also free up the available power in the grid, particularly during peak periods.

“The hub will include baseload bio-generation, solid waste digestion, solar PV, energy storage and biomass boilers to produce steam,” Mr Maguire said.

“Together these technologies will provide stable baseload power that integrates with the grid, improving energy security, and reducing emissions.“

Mr Maguire said the region’s farmers would also benefit.

“Local farms will stand to increase their income by supplying farming waste to Teys to be used for energy generation.”

Current energy and water costs at Wagga have skyrocketed $2 million in the last financial year.

Australia’s processing costs are up to three times higher than its international competitors.

“The LEEH will give us a competitive edge for a business that contributes $512 million to the regional economy and supports 4000 direct and indirect jobs.

“Given the environmental and economic benefit, Teys will fund half the hub’s cost and will apply to the government for the other half.”

Teys Australia has won numerous awards for its eco-efficiency, environmental and sustainability practices

In the last two years, Teys has invested in a number of energy and water efficiency projects including the installation of a 300kW solar farm and a biogas-powered cogeneration facility.

“Teys will continue to invest in sustainability measures, not just because it’s great for the environment but also a perfect fit for our business,” Mr Maguire said.